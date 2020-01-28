Heather Jean Herriot, 58, Friendship

FRIENDSHIP - Heather Jean Herriot, age 58 of Friendship, Wis. passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. Heather was born on Oct. 29, 1961, in Friendship to the late Robert and Gwendolyn (Steffen)Herriot.

She attended Castle Rock Grade School & Adams-Friendship High School. She was an honor student and R.A. at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and graduated with a B.S. in Arts and Communications. According to Heather’s classmates and friends at A.F. High she was “kind of a big deal.” She ran track and was a leader in concert, symphonic pep, jazz, and marching band. She was a majorette, drum major, and pom pom team member. She was prom and homecoming royalty as well as Homecoming Queen. Heather also served as president of Student Council, Senior Class and was a member of DECA.

Heather loved traveling and exploring new places. She lived in Colorado where she enjoyed Alpine Skiing and then in Florida spending time at the ocean and white sand beaches. She also lived in Alabama and Wisconsin and learned to kayak and skydive. Her cheerful nature and zest for life helped her to endure her long battle with progressive M.S. instead of complaining about her struggles she chose to enjoy life and the lives of her friends and family.

