June 10, 1976—April 27, 2022

WEST BARABOO—Heather Kannenberg, age 45, of West Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on June 11, 2022 at Thunderbird Lanes (1117 8th St., Baraboo, WI) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Heather was born June 10, 1976 in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ray and Carol (Thomas) Harris. Heather attended school in Reedsburg, WI where she met her childhood best friend, Lisa and graduated in 1994 as a proud Reedsburg Beaver. She took pride in her work and created a very successful life for not only herself, but her family as well. After graduation, she worked at Ho-Chunk Casino and met her husband, Tracey Kannenberg, whom she loved with all of her heart. They officially decided to take on life together on February 10, 1996. She excelled in the financial industry and worked her way up to managing multiple banks in her lifetime. She worked as a branch manager at Wells Fargo, Associated Bank, BMO Harris Bank, and took so much pride in her work. She most recently had a career with Rocket Mortgage as a Mortgage Banker. She created great relationships with both coworkers and customers and created a lifelong bond with many others.

Heather loved spending quality time with her husband, Tracey; two kids, Cassandra Dunkley and Cayla Kannenberg; her son-in-law, Craig Dunkley and her puppy, CJ (Carol Jean). As described by her husband, she had the “perfect smile” that could light up any room and her personality was nothing short of perfect. Tracey would use many words to describe Heather, she was brave, beautiful, caring and an angel who never needed to use her wings. She treated everyone with respect with ease and had a smile that was rewarding to anyone she came across.

Heather’s children were her prized possession and she made sure everyone knew it. Whether she was a shoulder to cry on or the life of the party, you could always count on her. She had traditions that she shared with her mother, and kept them going with her daughter’s and taught the importance of time. Her puppy CJ was her “baby” and she often “spoiled” her with so much love. She also loved to spend time with her niece and nephew, Brennan and Brielle and was always the ‘fun’ aunt. Heather had recently connected with her brother, Tim Zantow and they immediately became best friends and she adored him and his family so much and became a constant in their lives.

In addition, Heather had recently taken on a passion of traveling and took a road trip out west with her husband where she found what she called her happy place, the Rocky Mountains. She also loved watching crime shows, and reality television. Heather and her daughter’s had their own shows to watch with each other and she was always the biggest supporter to Cassie’s online journey playing “Big Brother”. She was her families #1 fan. It is safe to say she had lived her life to the fullest and loved hard.

Heather is survived by her husband, Tracey; daughters: Cayla Kannenberg, Cassandra (Craig) Dunkley; brothers: Cory Harris and Tim (Sara) Zantow; her in-laws; and countless aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and her infant brother, Tyler.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.

