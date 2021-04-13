Heckl, Kurt

Kurt was born on Nov. 5, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Thorwald and Dorothy (LeBeu) Heckl. On Dec. 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Barbara Labs in Wauwatosa, Wis. Kurt worked as a supervisor at AO Smith in Milwaukee for 30+ years and was very active in his community. He served on the board for the Fox Lake Inland Lake Protection and Rehabilitation, Waste Water Management, Fish Committee, Boy Scouts and restarted the Fox Lake Ski Club in the mid-'70s. Kurt enjoyed hunting, boating, skiing, trap and target shooting, and spending time with his family. He was very knowledgeable in many areas and was known as the "go-to" guy with any questions.