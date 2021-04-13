Heckl, Kurt

FOX LAKE - Kurt LeBeu Heckl, age 79, of Fox Lake, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Kurt was born on Nov. 5, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Thorwald and Dorothy (LeBeu) Heckl. On Dec. 29, 1962, he was united in marriage to Barbara Labs in Wauwatosa, Wis. Kurt worked as a supervisor at AO Smith in Milwaukee for 30+ years and was very active in his community. He served on the board for the Fox Lake Inland Lake Protection and Rehabilitation, Waste Water Management, Fish Committee, Boy Scouts and restarted the Fox Lake Ski Club in the mid-'70s. Kurt enjoyed hunting, boating, skiing, trap and target shooting, and spending time with his family. He was very knowledgeable in many areas and was known as the "go-to" guy with any questions.
Kurt is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Heckl of Fox Lake; two children, Bonnie Menke of Sheboygan Falls and Todd (Kristine) Heckl of Hustisford; three grandchildren, Charles Menke, Andrew Heckl and Allison Heckl; three brothers-in-law, Tom Labs, Gerald (Ann) Labs and Donald (Patti) Labs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Keith Menke; a sister-in-law, Elaine Labs; and a special cousin, Laurie Dali.
Visitation for Kurt will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun.
A private family memorial service will be held.
A memorial fund has been established in Kurt's name.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
