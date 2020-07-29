Heffernon, Culver A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OCONOMOWOC - On July 22, 2020, Culver Albert “Cully“ Heffernon died in Oconomowoc at the ripe old age of 101.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1919, to Clyde A. Heffernon and Gladys M. Jordan Heffernon. He was the third born in a family of six sons and one daughter and was the only one born in Berlin Hospital as his siblings were born on the family farm in the Town of Nepeuskun, Wis. He started his education at Foote School, a one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Berlin High School in the class of 1937, attended Jr. College in California, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Engineering School, class of 1941. He married Frances Slemons Mosley on June 13, 1942. They were married for 61 years until her death in 2003.

After marriage, Cully and Fran moved to New Jersey where he put his engineering education and his intellectually astute mind to work on The Manhattan Project. Cully's career took the couple to Indianapolis where their son and daughter were born. Together they built their dream house in the countryside of New Augusta, Ind. Following Cully's promotion in Engineering Sales to the Chicago office of the Railroad division of Linde, a division of Union Carbide, the family moved to Western Springs, Ill.