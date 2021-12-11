Hefty, Constance "Connie"

MIDDLETON / BARABOO / MADISON - Constance "Connie" Hefty, age 100, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Connie was born on Aug. 7, 1921, to William and Meta Ladien. She grew up in the Johnson Creek area and graduated from Jefferson High School. Connie had a lifelong love of music. During her teen years, she played piano and sang at dances and shows, performing with her violinist father's band. Throughout her life, Connie entertained family and friends with her upbeat piano style.

After high school, Connie moved to Madison and began a career working as a bookkeeper and office manager. In 1943, she married Willard C. Hefty. The couple moved to Middleton where they raised five children. For many years Connie and Willard worked at Middleton Motors Ford Dealership. In 1971, they moved to Baraboo where they owned and operated the family-run Hefty's Skillet Creek Farm Campground for 20 years. At the campground, Connie started the popular Burger and Bakehouse Restaurant, where her pies and fresh doughnuts became legendary. Connie never stopped working. While co-managing the campground, she also kept the books for a Madison Dental Clinic and for Baraboo News. After selling the campground, Connie and Willard moved to Madison where she volunteered in the office of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and for the Middleton Senior Center. After selling her house, Connie lived with Jennifer for seven years. During the final phase of her life journey, she lived with daughter, Jackie, in Verona. The two teamed up to create a wide variety of artistic creations. Her boundless energy and determination kept her young well beyond her years.