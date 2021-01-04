Heiling, Dennis John

Denny and Alice had purchased The Heiling Century Farm, and upon retirement moved back to the Farm which has been in Den’s family for almost 150 years. He was proud to live at the farm. They raised pigs, chickens and ducks. He was dubbed “The Lil’ Hog Farmer” and is widely known in Dodge County and beyond by this moniker. Dennis planted a big, beautiful garden annually. The garden was meticulously maintained and provided a bountiful harvest each year. There was tasty sweet corn for all each August.

Dennis was a proud member of the American Legion. He donated time to the VFW to act as an Honor Guard and marched in countless parades for more than 50 years. In retirement, Denny spent more time behind the bar as he and Alice were volunteer bartenders at the Lowell VFW Post 9392. Denny was an active member of the Dodge County Pork Producers and looked forward to the Dodge County Fair each year. Dennis was also very active with The Wisconsin Tavern League where he filled the role of State Director for eight years after serving as President of the Dodge County Chapter for four years. Den was an avid fisherman who loved to be on the water. Whether fishing in Mexico where he landed a beautiful sailfish, catching trophy walleye on Lake Erie or fishing the many local lakes for pan fish, few things in life made him happier. Dennis was an avid sports fan who never missed a game, especially a Brewers game.