Heilmann Reckner, Ethlyn Alice "Penne"

WAUNAKEE—Ethlyn Alice “Penne” Heilmann Reckner passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic in Madison, Wis. after a prolonged illness at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1938 in Beaver Dam, Wis. She married Rodger Drake and the family moved to the Madison area where she lived for many years. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, reading, walking, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Jane), Debby, Linda (Tony), Greg (Joan), Lisa (Mike), Michael, T.R. (Jocelyn), and Patrick (Maria); 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Donny; grandson, Dawson; husband, Rodger; partner, William Fitz-Gibbon; parents and grandparents.

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” -Winnie the Pooh

A private service will be held at Cress Funeral Home in Middleton, Wis.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

