Hein, Darlene

Darlene was born on May 2, 1942, in the Town of Randolph, Wis., the youngest in the family of Jense and Nellie (née Havinga) Dykstra. She had been married to Alan Leystra and later to Fred Hein. In her younger years Darlene worked at the Weyenberg shoe factory in Beaver Dam, and in the mailroom at the Daily Citizen newspaper. She enjoyed going to the Beaver Dam Senior Center, participating in the various activities there, and for a time, served as a receptionist and meal site worker. Darlene was called "Popcorn" because she was known to prepare popcorn for the senior center members. She loved animals and would occasionally accompany her daughter to a dog show or "fur-babysit." She enjoyed going to Chili John's for a bite to eat, and going with friends to listen to the US Silver Dollar Band. Darlene was a Packers fan, and she enjoyed watching the games. She looked forward to, and loved, spending time with family. She was a kind, sweet, trusting soul, who always looked for the good in people.