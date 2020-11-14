Hein, David

MARKESAN - David Keith Hein, age 65, of Markesan, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.

David was born on Aug. 4, 1955, in Ripon, Wis., a son of Elwood and Jackie (Ellis) Hein. On Aug. 6, 1977, he was united in marriage to Dawn Mugridge in Brandon, Wis. David served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. He drove truck for Adams Transit out of Friesland, GG Barnet out of Beaver Dam and Pine Hills Trucking out of Beaver Dam. David was a remote sports fan of football and baseball. He enjoyed reading and lawn care. David was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manchester.

David is survived by his wife, Dawn; two sons, Jeremy (Margie) Hein of Fountain, Colo., and Sean Hein of Markesan; four grandchildren, Jayden, Delila, Mason and Kinsley; three siblings, Barry (Barb) Hein of Markesan, Jon (Patty) Hein of Orange Park, Fla., and Robin (Ann) Hein of Markesan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Craig Hein and Allen Hein; and two children in infancy.

Visitation for David will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at MARKESAN COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan and on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.