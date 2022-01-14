Hein, Fred D.

Fred was born to Henry and Audrey (Weis) Hein on May 20, 1942 in Columbus. His first eight years of school were in a one room school. He then went to Fall River High School, from where he graduated before joining the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1963 until 1969. Later on, he was united in marriage to Darlene Leystra for a short time. Fred worked for John Deere Horicon Works until his retirement. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, snowmobiling, going to car shows, and going out to eat. He was very proud of his 1967 Chevelle and was always glad to get together for the holidays and playing cards.