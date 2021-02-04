Hein, Richard E.

BEAVER DAM—Richard E. Hein, age 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Richard was born in Beaver Dam on Jan. 31, 1931, the son of Emory and Edith (Westover) Hein. On Jan. 27, 1951, he was united in marriage to his wife, Peggy A. Pearson, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a lifelong member. He worked as a correctional officer for Waupun Correctional Institution for 25 years. For many summers Richard and his wife, Peggy, enjoyed weekends at Silver Spring Campground, where they made many friends. Their second home was in Mesa, Ariz., where they wintered for many years. Richard was very active in the church in Arizona. An avid gardener, Richard loved sharing his vegetables with family and friends. Richard also enjoyed woodworking, especially making birdhouses. In his earlier years, Richard did a lot of hunting, including annual trips to Wyoming to hunt antelope. Above all, he treasured spending time with his grandchildren, of whom he was quite proud!
Richard is survived by his children, Kevin (Carol) Hein and Linda (Wayne) Cromheecke; grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Cromheecke, Michael (Nan Jiang) Cromheecke, Elizabeth (Scott) Heine, Andrew (Emily) Hein, Christopher (Dayna) Hein, and Katelin (TJ) Rodee; great-grandchildren, Ian, Sascha, Isabella, Sofiya and Albert YiYi Cromheecke, Megan, Lauryn, and Isaac Heine, Madelyn and Laney Hein, and Hudson Rodee; and his beloved dog, Sam. Richard is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; brothers, Robert and Jim; sister, Donna; and other relatives.
In honoring the family’s wishes, private services for Richard will be held. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorials in Richard’s name may directed to Christian Family Solutions, W175 N11120 Stonewood Dr., Germantown, WI 53022.
A special thank you to Dodge County social workers, Kathy Weirsma and Paula Becker; Home Instead Senior Care—especially Joe; Marvin’s Manor in Horicon; Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun; and Heartland Hospice Care for all of their loving care and support for Richard and his family.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
