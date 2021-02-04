Hein, Richard E.

Richard was born in Beaver Dam on Jan. 31, 1931, the son of Emory and Edith (Westover) Hein. On Jan. 27, 1951, he was united in marriage to his wife, Peggy A. Pearson, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where he was a lifelong member. He worked as a correctional officer for Waupun Correctional Institution for 25 years. For many summers Richard and his wife, Peggy, enjoyed weekends at Silver Spring Campground, where they made many friends. Their second home was in Mesa, Ariz., where they wintered for many years. Richard was very active in the church in Arizona. An avid gardener, Richard loved sharing his vegetables with family and friends. Richard also enjoyed woodworking, especially making birdhouses. In his earlier years, Richard did a lot of hunting, including annual trips to Wyoming to hunt antelope. Above all, he treasured spending time with his grandchildren, of whom he was quite proud!