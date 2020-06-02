Heinrich, Helen Griffin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Helen Griffin Heinrich, age 92, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Marvin's Manor in Waupun. She was born on July 30, 1927, to Roy E. Griffin and Louise (Schenck) Griffin in Windsor, Ill. She married William C. (Bill) Heinrich on Oct. 15, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. They relocated to Bill's hometown of Mayville and embraced life in the community during their 39 years of marriage.

Helen was a registered nurse for over 50 years who served her community in many capacities, including as a member of the Mayville School Board, Mayville Library Board and Mid-Wisconsin Library Board Trustee, along with many years of service as the Mayville City Health Officer. Outside of her time with family, the greatest joys in Helen's life were playing cards (bridge) with her friends for many years, reading, and listening to loons during vacations to northern Wisconsin.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Heinrich; her brothers Everett (Jack) Griffin, Raymond Griffin and Donald Griffin, and sisters Beverly Radloff and Jean Lowry. She is survived by her daughter Christyne Heinrich and her son Kurt (Carolyn) Heinrich, and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who adored her.