Heintz, Helen D.
PORTAGE – Helen D. Heintz, age 94, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Rivers in Portage.

Helen was born on May 8, 1926, in Hebron, Ill., the son of Myron and Jeanette Thompson. She was married to John Heintz, who preceded her in death. Helen was a member of Crosspoint Assembly of God in Portage.

She is survived by her children, John Heintz, Wausau, Alfred Heintz, California, Dorothy (Ken) Kalmon, Hatley, Wis., Sarah (William) Schanke, Packwaukee, and Betty (Greg) Magsam, Shawano; 12 grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Keller, Loves Park, Ill., and Sally (Gordon) Nelson, Tomahawk; other relatives; and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain David Brynelson officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

