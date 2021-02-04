Heintz, Ralph Wayne

LODI – Ralph Wayne Heintz, age 74, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on June 8, 1946, in Madison, the son of the late Raymond and Lois (Schweppe) Heintz.
Ralph graduated from Poynette High School in 1964. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the 199th Infantry Brigade during the Vietnam War. Ralph farmed on the family farm with his brothers and his dad his entire life until a lung disease allowed him to retire. He married JoAnne Harrison on Jan. 3, 1970, during a blizzard. Celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary on Jan. 3, he stated JoAnne took his breath away the first time he saw her and every day since. She was his best friend, biggest advocate, and greatest love.
Ralph was a very proud man, whom everyone respected. He loved doing anything and everything with his family, his kids, especially his grandkids. Ralph was everyone’s biggest cheerleader, a friend to everyone who was ever lucky enough to meet him. He could always be seen at cross country meets, baseball games, wrestling matches, track meets, and hockey games for his kids and grandkids. Ralph talked to all of his kids almost daily and was a father figure to many people. He found a love for fishing, hunting, and trapping and loved showing off his dog Mattie’s tricks. You could find Ralph riding around his farm in his ranger, watching sunrises and sunsets with his wife, and bird watching with his grandkids. Ralph had a beautiful backyard with a hosta garden and pond that he cared for. He loved visiting and driving his Amish friends around. Ralph was a member of the Lodi United Methodist Church. He made sure everyone knew his greatest accomplishment was his kids.
In addition to his wife, JoAnne, he was so proud to be a dad to Tim (Jamie) Heintz and their boys, Jaedon and Parker, Becky (Dan) Mulhern and his only granddaughter, Klair, and Katie (Brad) Day and their boys, Trevor and Derek. He is also survived by his brothers, Marvin Heintz and Harlow (Mary) Heintz; sister, Barbara (Jim) Attoe; and other relatives and many friends.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services were held.
Ralph always said, “Tough times never last, tough people do.” He lived this and fought until the end. He left earth surrounded by his family. Thank you to the staff at UW Hospital, especially the nurses on F6. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
