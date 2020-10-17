Heitke, Todd John

BARABOO - Todd Heitke, 59, passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2020. Todd was born in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 16, 1961, the son of Ronald and Virginia Heitke. Todd enjoyed golfing, road trips, Packers and Badgers games, reading and family. Todd is survived by his wife, Sue; brothers, Steve, Tony, and Jim; sister, Tammi (Heitke) Evenson and husband, Adam Evenson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.