Heitke, Todd John

BARABOO - Todd Heitke, 59, passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2020. Todd was born in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 16, 1961, the son of Ronald and Virginia Heitke. Todd enjoyed golfing, road trips, Packers and Badgers games, reading and family. Todd is survived by his wife, Sue; brothers, Steve, Tony, and Jim; sister, Tammi (Heitke) Evenson and husband, Adam Evenson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)