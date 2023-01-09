July 4, 1929 – Dec. 23, 2022

LODI—Helen A. George, age 93, of Lodi, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 4, 1929, in Stoughton, the daughter of Harry and O’Linda (Peterson) Klope.

Helen graduated from Madison Central High School in 1947 and was proud of being in the National Honors Society. She married Wray George on June 9, 1951.

Helen was a lifetime member at Bethel Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Okee Association, Women’s Club, Garden Club, Cremer Foundation and Bootstrap Boards, as well as a youth mentor and Scout Leader. She was a volunteer in the Lodi School District and a Sunday School teacher.

Helen was an avid bridge player and world traveler. She was a lifelong Badger sports fan. Family was her number one priority. In her retirement years, Helen enjoyed living at her home on Lake Wisconsin.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Patti (Robert) George-Blazevich; two sons, Randy (Jane) George and Daniel (Laura) George; three grandsons, Brett (Kristin) George, Matthew (Paige) George and Paul George-Blazevich; three great-grandsons, Harrison George, Beckett George and Graham George; and three great-granddaughters, Marlo George, Noa George and Gretl George.

She was preceded in death by husband, Wray George; parents, Harry and O’Linda Klope; and two sisters, Ruth Kazee and Dorothy Kazee.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with the Rev. Michael Brown presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Media and Lodi EMS. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

