Jan. 18, 1927—Aug. 6, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Helen Ann Kasmiski, 95, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Clearview Nursing Home.

A memorial gathering for Helen will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Chris Davis officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton, Wisconsin.

Helen was born on January 18, 1927 the daughter of John W. and Etta M. (Freeman) Pritchard in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. On May 12, 1945, she was united in marriage with Edwin L. Kasmiski in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Helen was a happy, positive and upbeat person. She was a rise and shine morning person who was always optimistic. Helen was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. She loved being a homemaker and farm wife. She had been employed in the bakery at Rechek’s and Piggly Wiggly. Helen enjoyed weaving her own rugs with her own loom. She enjoyed caring for farm animals, especially chickens.

Helen was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children: John Kasmiski of Mayville, Linda Keil of Crystal, MN and Lisa (Tim Anfinson) Zarling of Horicon; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathryn Reuteler of Colorado; sisters-in-law: Dolores Kasmiski and Harriet Pritchard. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; son, Gene “Mac”, daughters: Lou Ann Russell and Laura J. Thomas; sister, Myrtle (Paul) Weber; and five brothers: Harold, Ronald, William, Roger (Sylvia) and Eugene.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to John Weber for his Sunday morning visits.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.