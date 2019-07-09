Helen Kaye Sheahan Brimmer, 70, of Reedsburg, formerly of Cazenovia and LaValle, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg. She was born on August 3, 1948, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Edward and Lorrayne (Warren) Sheahan. Kaye was a 1965 graduate of Weston High School. She was employed as a supervisor in fashion retail for several years.
On May 1, 1992, Kaye was united in marriage to Joseph P. Brimmer. He preceded her in death. Kaye loved growing flowers in her gardens and the beauty of butterflies and birds. She had a passion for making jewelry and photography, and was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was always excited to spend time with her grandsons, Hunter and Logan, and will be deeply missed by her family.
Kaye is survived by her children, Angela Coy and fiancé, Scott Dahlke, of Reedsburg and Christine and Rick Blood of Lake Delton; grandsons, Hunter and Logan Coy; sisters, Luanne Krohn, Jenny (Tom) Clarkson and Nancy Sheahan (Dave Mittlesteadt); several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Bess Little and Jean and Stuart Thayer.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Jean Weiss; brothers-in-law, Mick Krohn and Gilbert Weiss; and great-nephew David Holly.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be made in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, Westford Township.
Thank you to the nurses and CNAs at the Sauk County Health Care Center, who were so kind and gave such wonderful care to Kaye.
