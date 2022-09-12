JUNEAU—Helen Fredrick, age 93, of Juneau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She adventurously entered this world during a February ice storm and departed on a peaceful late summer morning in the farmhouse she grew up in. Her ninety-three and half years on this Earth were nothing short of love and grace.

She was true salt of the earth and lived a life of service to family, friends, and community. Her kind spirit was indomitable and humbling.

Helen is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Butch) Schmidt, and Karen Fredrick; grandchildren: Kenneth (Sarah) Bork, Diane (Stan) White, Sarah (Aaron) Dunville, and Matthew (Barbara) Bork; great-grandchildren: Ashley (Azrael) Bork, Austin Bork, Josh (Kourtney) White, Nate White, Elizabeth Bork, and Wyatt Bork; sister: Lorraine Vohen; nieces and nephews; close family friend Peter Bork; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Ida Welk; former husband: Carlton Fredrick; and granddaughter: Amy Toll-Bork; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Helen will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, N5180 Co Rd A, Juneau from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Hella officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Helen’s name may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Improvement Fund.

