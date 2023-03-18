Feb. 11, 1935 – March 17, 2023

BARABOO, WI – Helen Grosinske, age 88, of Baraboo, peacefully entered eternal life surrounded by family, on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born on February 11, 1935, in Baraboo to the late Louis and Mable (Ingebretson) Schultz.

Helen attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Baraboo High School. After graduating high school in 1953, she worked at Lange-Wilkinson Insurance Agency.

On September 9, 1956, Helen was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Grosinske who preceded her in death in 2022 after 66 years of marriage. Helen worked for many years in the business office at St. Clare Hospital.

Helen was a life-long active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She loved sewing, as well as cooking and baking for her family. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed time with family especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed hiking, fishing, family vacations, picnicking at Devil’s Lake and spending summers at their cottage in St. Germain.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her brother, Edward Schultz and her sister, Adelle Moss.

Survivors include her children: Steve (Cheryl) Grosinske of Westland, MI, and Diane (Dave) Williams of Baraboo; four grandchildren: Gretchen (Nathan) Jaschob of De Pere, WI, Zak (Kerry) Grosinske of Odenton, MD, Adam (Charlotte) Grosinske of Hartford, WI, and Terrie (Drew) Wilf of Baraboo; along with five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 624 East St., in Baraboo, with the Rev. Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom at a later date.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting with the arrangements. Donations in memory of Helen may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place, St. Clare Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and support.