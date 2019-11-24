BEAVER DAM - The world lost a dear friend, loving Mom, devoted Grandma and productive citizen when Helen Hartman slipped through to the next life at 7:51 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019. She loved faithfully and worked tirelessly so that others lives would be happier and better.
Helen Margaret was born October 30, 1925, to Leona and August Butterbrodt on a small farm outside of Beaver Dam, WI. She attended a one room school, Prairie View Country, where she studied Latin and won the Blue Ribbon for penmanship at the Dodge Fair! Her handwriting and accurate use of the English language stayed with her throughout her life. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1942 and began work for Dr. Kores until Robert Hartman of Juneau won her heart. They married on November 25, 1948, and lived on the Hartman homestead outside Juneau, WI until Bob's death in 1973.
After devoting several decades to raising her children, Helen began to excel in other areas. She worked at the Dodge County Sheriff's Department, owned and operated the Chalet Restaurant in Fox Lake, and developed a successful real estate career in Beaver Dam until her retirement in 2005. Among her many professional achievements was being the top sales person in her real estate office at age 70.
Other associations include: membership at St. Katherine Drexel; President of the St. Vincent de Paul Council; Past president and member of Rotary Club; Member of the Optimist Club and American Red Cross Disaster Team; Municipal judge, Town of Fox Lake; Beaver Dam Community Hospital volunteer; Past Director, Dodge Co. Fair Board; Member, Dodge Co. and National Association of Realtors.
Travel and learning were driving forces in Helen's life. Denied the opportunity to attend college because of the Great Depression, she took it on herself to learn as much and see as much of the world as she could. Her zest inspired trips with friends to China, South America and Europe. Her travel albums always went with her in later life and many times she shared them with nurses, friends and grandchildren.
No obituary of her Helen's life would be complete without a bow to her culinary talent and hospitality. While on the farm, she served many impromptu meals to guests that husband, Bob, would bring in at any hour. And if you tasted her food at the Chalet, attended one of her many dinner parties or were the recipient of her chocolate chip cookies, then you're indeed a lucky person! And all of this food was heavily seasoned with the best ingredient of all - her love.
You have free articles remaining.
Helen is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Nancy) Hartman of White Pine, WI; John (Gail) Hartman of Juneau, WI; Mary Gilroy (Tom) of Foxfire Village NC; and Meg (Ralph) of Black Earth WI; Brother Robert (Corrine) Butterbrodt of Beaver Dam; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, 2 infant sons, her parents and brothers Larry (Gladstone OR), Don (Tucson AZ) and Lou (Milwaukee, WI).
A visitation will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church - Mission Hall in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Erwin officiating. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Juneau, WI.
Memorials may be committed to Heartland Hospice or the St. Labre Indian School.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)