Oct. 14, 1927—Jan. 5, 2023

MONTELLO—Helen Jane Ford, age 95 of Montello (formerly of Janesville) passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at The Residences On Forest Lane in Montello. Helen was born in Janesville on October 14, 1927 to Leo and Genevieve (Lacke) Conners and married Frederick “Fritz” Ford at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Janesville on August 9, 1947 and from that union came six children. Fritz preceded Helen in death on May 8, 2011.

Helen cared for her family and worked in Janesville for several companies as a Bookkeeper. Helen and Fritz retired to Montello in 2000. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church while living in Janesville and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello; she was very involved in both parishes. Fritz and Helen enjoyed going dancing. She was an avid reader, a member of the local Red Hatters Club and volunteered in several organizations. Helen was very involved in and proud to have won a United States Supreme Court case that awarded grandparents rights nationally. She will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by five children: Steven (Sue) of Fond du Lac, David (Diane) of Poynette, Patricia (Jeff) Staffon of Idaho Falls, ID, Frederick (Cheryl) of AZ and Michael of Stoughton. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, James, brothers: James and Brian and sister, Pat.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Ford will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello with Father Dale Grubba officiating. Visitation will held from 10:00 AM until the hour of mass. Burial will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name would be appreciated to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 277 E. Montello Street, Montello, WI 53949.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com