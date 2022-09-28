April 10, 1931—Sept. 26, 2022

WAUPUN—Helen Jean Bille, 91, of Waupun, was taken to her Heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Helen was born April 10, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Hattie (DeMotts) Schouten.

Helen was a faithful working member of Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun. In her lifetime she served wherever the Lord called her and she was a faithful supporter of Central Wisconsin Christian School. Her love for Christ and her surety of salvation was evident to all who knew her.

On June 30, 1949 she married the love of her life, Bill Bille. Together they worked hard and played hard, taking many trips, some of them on motorcycle, even driving her own motorcycle for many years. Her spunky nature and love of joking endeared her to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

Helen is survived by two children: Kathy (Steve) Westra and Chuck (Deb) Bille; daughter-in-law, Katie Bille; seven grandchildren: Ben (Julie) Westra, Annie (Matt) Syens, Helen (Bob) Kooima, Nick (Jenn) Bille, Camarie (Jacob) Wamsley, Michelle (Mike) Wiersma, and Kensey Bille; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Rose Schouten.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2007; and her son, Dale in 2016.

Funeral services for Helen Jean Bille will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Paul Freswick officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.