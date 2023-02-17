April 1, 1957—Feb. 14, 2023

RIPON—Helen Jo Winters, age 65, of Ripon, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.

Helen was born in Portage, WI on April 1, 1957, daughter of Harold and Rosemary (Hayes) Birkholz. She was the sixth out of seven siblings and was the glue that held the family together. Helen married Robert “Bob” Winters on January 13, 1979 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon.

Helen spent many years working in the kitchen at Dodge Correctional Institute and with Home Interiors where she enjoyed helping people decorate their homes. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Helen had a huge heart and was very compassionate. She loved her family members very much and cherished her granddaughters, Kylie and Keaira.

Helen is survived by her son, Robert Alan Winters, Jr; daughter, Rebecca Jo Winters; two granddaughters: Kylie and Keaira all of Ripon, WI; siblings: Mary (Anthony) Burk of Brandon, WI, Patricia Birkholz of Brandon, WI, Sue James of Ripon, WI, Daniel (Joan) Birkholz of Ripon, WI, Dale (Sandy) Birkholz of Portland, OR and David Birkholz of Neenah, WI; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and her parents.

Visitation for Helen will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Drive, Ripon, WI 54971.

A prayer service for Helen will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap officiating. A memorial is being established in her name.

