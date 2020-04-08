Helen L. Wenzel, 101, Prairie du Sac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Helen L. Wenzel-Mom was born on the family farm north of Leland on Sept. 11, 1918, to parents Richard Repka and Theresa (Reinecke) Repka. She passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020, at the age of 101. March 20th was her father’s birthday.

From milking cows by the light of a kerosene lantern, to picking up stones in the fields in preparation for spring plating, to preparing huge meals for the threshing crew on hot August days, it was on the farm where she learned the work ethic that continued her entire life. Mom was a quiet, gentle soul who was happy with the simple things in life. She was always a vegetable gardener, even at age 100! She also had beautiful flower gardens. She liked to cook and bake and was known for her German potato salad, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, flakey pie crusts and homemade chicken noodle soup. Homemade ice cream was always a special treat at Christmas.

Mom married Oliver Wenzel on June 1, 1939 and moved to Prairie du Sac to the house she remained in for the rest of her life. They had three children, David, Donald, and Diane.