BARABOO - Helen M. (Hammer) Page, age 77, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Agrace Hospice Care Inpatient Facility in Fitchburg, with her loving family by her side.
Helen was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Scales Mound, Ill., to Elmer and Margaret (Kendall) Hammer. As a young child, she moved to Shullsburg, Wis., to be raised on a farm with her parents and four siblings. Assisting her father as a farm hand later produced her tremendous hard work ethic she was well know for.
Helen graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1959. Following high school, she went to St. Mary's School of Nursing and graduated in 1961, with both her Nursing Degree and Radiology Technologist. She then went to Ontario, Canada to receive her certificate in cancer training.
Helen moved to Baraboo for her first nursing position at St. Clare Hospital. In Baraboo she met the "love" of her life and was united in marriage to "Curt" Page, Jr. on Sept. 22, 1962, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Shullsburg. From this union they were blessed with two children, Michael and Robin.
Of her many accomplishments, Helen was voted Miss Winsome in Alice in Dairyland, she was a published poet, and a choir director for over 11 years at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Baraboo. Many remember the weddings and Christmas eve midnight masses that the guitar choir sang for. Helen was also known for helping her husband, "Curt" with the production of the Baraboo News Republic, especially the Saturday morning high school sports report.
Most of Helen's working years were at Medical Associates of Baraboo. Her caring and compassionate ways were highlighted in both her medical career and all other aspects of her life.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Becky) Page of Belividere, Ill.; daughter, Robin (Kevin) Korneff, of Richland Center; six grandchildren, Amanda (Tom) Alderson, Margaret (Steven) Rovik, Matthew Otto (fiancee Nicole), Cory, Joshua, and Haleigh Page; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Tyler, Jase and William. Also surviving are four sisters, Patricia (Eugene) Mullen, Donna Schardt, Kay (Mike) Gile and Joan (Tom) Sheehan; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents; and father and mother-in-law; Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Curt (Dec. 16, 2016); sister-in-law, Pamela Page Kiser; brothers-in-law, Gerald Schardt and Joseph Kiser.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following the luncheon, private family interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, Our House, Richland Center, and Agrace Hospice for the care and concern given to Helen during her stay.
