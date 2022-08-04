NEW LISBON—Helen Mae Schmidt, age 89, of New Lisbon, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Helen was the daughter of Harold and Lorraine (Pergonde) Reynolds and was born on January 26, 1933, in New Lisbon. Helen was a 1951 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. After high school she worked in Milwaukee for a few years. She then returned to New Lisbon and married Adolph “Shorty “ Schmidt on October 18, 1959, in Dubuque, IA. To this union three daughters were born: Cheryl Ann, Patsy Ann, and Sandra Ann. Helen was a lifelong bartender, she had worked at, The Island Resort, R-Cozy Inn, the Corner Bar in Camp Douglas, and back to Island Resort and finished at the Harmony Bar & Grill in Mauston. Helen enjoyed crocheting doilies, Afghans, Barbie outfits, and do embroidering. Helen is best known for her fantastic Potato Salad. She loved to dance and listen to classic country music, she taught many to do the two-step and waltz (except Patsy).