WISCONSIN DELLS - Helen Marie Sweeney, 89, Wisconsin Dells, passed away on October 16, 2019.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life honoring Helen on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. The Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Dave Hutchens will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
Helen was born February 5, 1930, in Wisconsin Dells to Maurice and Josephine (Jerome) Ragan. She joined brothers Robert, 5, and Lyle, 3. Helen was named after her father’s two beloved sisters, Helen Bauer, a surgical nurse, and Marie Zielsdorf, a school teacher. When Helen was seven, her sister Audree was born, and when she was twelve, her brother Duane (Chic) completed the family. Helen loved to downhill ski, ice skate, and roller skate. However, her all-time favorite past time was dancing, at which she excelled.
On June 5, 1948, Helen married Francis (Bud) Sweeney of Lyndon Station. Bud died on Christmas Eve in 1960, leaving Helen with five children ages twelve to one. To support them and be at home with them, she started caring for other children in her home. Over the years, she cared for innumerable children, whom she adored.
Helen enjoyed following her sons in their sporting endeavors. She was a big men’s Badger basketball fan. She was named Wisconsin Dells Woman of the Year by the Wisconsin Dells Events in 1973. She was also selected as co-parade marshal of Wo Zha Wa in 2008 along with Dr. Duane Marshall. In the past few years, she enjoyed going out to dinner with friends Ann Nate, Bonnie Weber, Mae Kleifgen, Carol Anchor, Carol Burgess, Mary Schwark, Joyce Ragan, Rita Ragan, and Corky Shumway.
Helen believed in the power of prayer. She was a hard-working and caring person.
She is survived by her five children: Patrick (Mary), Wisconsin Dells, Dennis (Susan Mossman), Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Michael (Linda), Wisconsin Dells, Francis (Debbie), Mequon, and Sandra, Wisconsin Dells. Helen has nineteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving Helen are sisters-in-law Joyce Ragan of Wisconsin Dells, Charlotte Lyman of Mauston, and Rita Ragan of Baraboo and brother-in-law John T. Sweeney of Kingwood, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her three brothers and her sister and by brother-in-law James Sweeney. She is recently preceded by sister-in-law Catherine Sweeney Gavinski.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Wisconsin Dells Health Center who made her stay there as comfortable as possible. Her mind and spirit were good but her body failed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer research organization of your choice.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
