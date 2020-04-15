× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Pauline Curtis, 85 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home.

Helen was born on Jan. 28, 1935, in Ponca City, Okla. the daughter of Kenneth and Joy Mathews.

Helen was united in marriage to Lawrence Curtis on Oct. 27, 1952, in Mauston, Wis. She was a member of the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Helen received her Practical Nursing Diploma from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis. She was a nurse at the Tomah VA Hospital, Tomah and also at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, New Lisbon.

Helen enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. She always had beautiful flowers growing in her flowerbeds around the house every summer.

Helen is survived by two sons, Duane Curtis, Don Curtis; a daughter, Sharon Curtis; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine Georgeson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Curtis; son, Douglas Curtis; mother, Joy Mathews; and father, Kenneth Mathews. There will be no service per Helen’s wishes.