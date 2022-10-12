Aug. 8, 1928—Oct. 3, 2022

EVANSVILLE—Helen Porter reached her destination, Heaven, on October 3, 2022. Born Helen Margaret Batty on August 8, 1928, in Portage, WI. Her high school years were steeped in music playing french horn in band and piano in the swing band.

She caught the eye of Bill Porter at a dance in Madison and he became the love of her life. They married, had three children, Marjorie, Jeff, and Randy, and settled into life on a dairy farm which threw a few curves at this city girl. Work hard and play hard became her motto. Farm work stress was relieved by the occasional playful bucket of water on Bill’s head from the rooftop by the back door of the house.

She encouraged her children to pursue their interests and follow their dreams. When they were grown she renewed her business college training and worked at the Brooklyn State Bank. Like most of her generation she lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the loss of Marjorie, and other challenges. However, she kept an optimistic perspective on life and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and of course the Packers.

One of Randy’s friends recalled “there was always laughter under the surface of her voice”. For us, her family and friends, she will always remain a very special lady.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2:30 PM until the start of services. Memorials may be made in Helen’s name to the Samaritan’s Purse to help the victims of Hurricane Ian www.samaritanspurse.org. www.wardhurtley.com