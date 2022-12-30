Nov. 23, 1925—Dec. 28, 2022

WAUPUN—Helen Reabe, 97, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Christian Homestead in Waupun.

Helen was born November 23, 1925 in Mayville the daughter of Nicholas and Helen Rudinger Hilbert. Helen was a graduate of Mayville High School.

Prior to her marriage to Roy she worked as a Dental Assistant in Mayville. On June 10, 1947 she married Roy Reabe in Mayville.

Roy opened the Waupun Airport where Helen was Office Manager and Bookkeeper. Helen was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun and a member of Waupun Memorial Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. Helen strongly believed in education and she and Roy helped make it possible to further their grandchildren’s education.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Rosenthal of Almond, WI; four sons: Thomas (Jill) Reabe of Waupun, Roy “J.R.” (Teresa) Reabe of Plover, Jeffrey (Marcia) Reabe of DePere, and Robert Reabe of Waupun; eleven grandchildren: Damon, Nathan, Matt, Brent, Christa, Becky, Sarah, Gretchen, Troy, Heath, and Tyler; three step-grandchildren: Erik, Nick, and Kimberly; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 2015; a grandson, Joshua; two sisters; and six brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the homecare providers and the Christian Homestead for the loving and professional care of our mom.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.