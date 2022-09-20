Jan. 17, 1933 – June 20, 2022

BARABOO—Helen SaLoutos, 89, of Baraboo, WI, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo.

Helen’s memorial service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. Visitation will be at the church, located at 416 Ash Street in Baraboo, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, with a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place in the Richland Center Cemetery.

Memorials in support of Circus World are appreciated. A place where Helen and Harry experienced boundless joy: Circus World, 550 Water Street, Baraboo, WI.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Helen was born to Kenneth and Eleanor Starr in Richland Center, WI on January 17, 1933. She was an accomplished musician in high school, and Valedictorian for her Class of 1950. Her music studies continued at St. Olaf College and concluded at the UW-Madison where she excelled in vocal music, was a featured soloist with the UW Symphony Orchestra, and frequently requested by UW President and Mrs. E.B. Fred to sing in their home for university functions.

Helen worked summers as a lifeguard for the Richland Center Pool, where she met Harry SaLoutos coaching little league in the same park next to the pool. The couple married on June 25, 1955, making their home in Baraboo.

Helen taught elementary music for the Baraboo school system, and the couple raised two children, David and Diane.

For 25 years Helen was a dedicated music teacher for the Baraboo School System. She also directed the church choir at the First Presbyterian Church for 25 years and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was a faithful church Elder, a member of her church circle, and a charter member of her PEO Chapter. Helen enjoyed volunteering at Circus World Museum, Sauk Co. Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and loved sharing her knitting talents with the Baraboo Hospital Auxiliary, 4-H students, and with many family members and friends.

Harry and Helen’s shared interests included promoting the Kids from Wisconsin, Circus World, and the Circus Heritage of Baraboo. They also enjoyed gardening and Helen loved her flower beds. When they bought a piece of country property, Helen had to clear and cultivate a flower garden next to the road, recalling the old hymn “Brighten the Corner Where You Are!” Throughout her life she quietly performed small acts of kindness, sharing her music, her faith, and her many talents with others.

Helen is survived by her son, David of Baraboo; daughter, Diane Olson of Lochbuie, CO; grandsons: Aaron Olson (Amanda) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Tyler Olson of Aurora, CO; one great-grandson, Ethan Olson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry, her parents, brothers Robert and Charlie Starr and son-in-law Chris Olson.

Her children would like to thank Meadow View and Agrace Hospice staff, Helen’s private caregivers, Kathleen Thurow and other family friends for the compassionate care their mother received.