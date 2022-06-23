Jan. 17, 1933 – June 20, 2020

BARABOO—Helen SaLoutos, 89, of Baraboo, WI, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo. Helen was born January 17, 1933 to Kenneth and Eleanor Starr in Richland Center, WI.

Helen excelled in school and was Valedictorian for her Class in 1950. She was an accomplished musician in high school, and continued her music studies at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, transferring to UW-Madison to complete her Bachelor of Music Education degree. In college she soloed with the UW Symphony Orchestra, and was often requested by UW President and Mrs. E.B. Fred to sing at their home for University functions.

Helen worked summers as a lifeguard in the Richland Center pool, adjacent to the baseball diamond. There she met a young teacher from Baraboo, who had returned to his home town to coach summer little league. They began dating and as Harry always said, “baseball has been very, very good to me!”

Following graduation, Helen taught elementary music for one year in Normal, IL, but became engaged to Harry soon after taking the position. On June 25, 1955, the couple was married and made their home in Baraboo. She continued teaching elementary music at the Baraboo elementary schools, and North Freedom, and many of the rural schools like Pleasant Valley, Fairfield Center, Webster’s Prairie, and City View. The couple made Baraboo their home and raised two children, David and Diane.

Helen was a dedicated music teacher for 25 years. At their church, First Presbyterian, she sang in the choir, and when the choir director stepped down, she offered to fill in until a new director could be found; then continued directing for the next 25 years. She returned to sing soprano in the choir for another 25 years. She was a faithful Church Elder, a member of her church circle, and a charter member of her PEO Chapter. Helen enjoyed volunteering at Circus World Museum, Sauk Co. Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and especially loved sharing her knitting talents with the Baraboo Hospital Auxiliary, 4-H students, and with family and friends.

Helen and Harry supported and helped promote the Kids from Wisconsin and the Circus Fans of America. They really enjoyed gardening and generously shared the fruits of their labor with others. Helen was always a lady, but also loved working her flower beds and vegetable gardens. They expanded their vegetable garden on a piece of country property, and Helen cultivated and tended a flower garden next to the road, recalling the old hymn, “Brighten the Corner Where You Are”, which is exactly how she lived her life with many acts of kindness to others.

Helen is survived by her son, David of Baraboo; daughter, Diane Olson of Lochbuie, CO; grandsons: Aaron Olson (Amanda) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Tyler Olson of Aurora, CO; one great-grandson, Ethan Olson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry; her parents; her brothers, Robert and Charlie Starr; and son-in-law, Chris Olson.

Her children would like to thank the staff of Meadow View and Agrace Hospice for their excellent and tender care of their Mother. Throughout her life, Helen shared her compassionate heart and her music with many. While we will miss her presence; she’ll be remembered in the voices of children singing, or when people help others through small acts of kindness.

A memorial service is being planned for early fall at the First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo. Memorials may be made in support of Circus World, where Helen and Harry experienced great joy: Circus World, 550 Water Street, Baraboo, WI. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.