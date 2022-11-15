April 15, 1927—Nov. 13, 2022

WAUPUN—Helen Straks, 95, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Helen was born April 15, 1927 in Brandon, the daughter of Daniel and Etta (Schouten) Wellhouse. On June 5, 1946 Helen married Myrten Straks at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon. Following their marriage Helen and Myrten they owned Strak’s Bus Service and drove bus for the Alto District for 40 years. Helen was a member of Alto Reformed Church of which she was very involved. She and her husband, Myrten were also involved in prison ministry.

Helen is survived by her children: Evonne (Clint) Fillinger of Pewaukee, WI, Marla (Joe) Ziino of Ocala, FL, Harlyn (Sue) Straks of rural Waupun, and Tom (Jill) Straks of Waupun; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl (Marie) Wellhouse of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Myrten in 2009; and a brother, Armin Wellhouse.

Funeral services for Helen Straks will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Pastor Doug Shotsky and Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.