July 9, 1927—July 16, 2022

PORTAGE—Helena McMahon, 95, peacefully entered eternal life on July 16, 2022 at her Mother Mary residence in the Tivoli Community, Portage, WI.

Helena was born on July 9, 1927 to Charles and Sadie (Grubb) Manley. She was raised in Mauston, WI and graduated from Mauston High School in 1945. In 1947 she moved to Portage, WI.

On September 15, 1950, Helena and Patrick J. McMahon were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Portage. They shared 56 years together until Patrick’s passing on November 21, 2006. They were blessed with two children and two grandsons.

Helena’s lifelong career was as a Legal Secretary. She loyally served the Bogue and Sanderson families for over 50 years. Helena was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; always putting others needs before her own. This practice continued her entire life. Some of her fondest times were spent with her grandsons and enjoying life at her country home of 66 years in Lewiston Township.

Helena was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. She cherished her faith, Fr. Gary, and her favorite seat in the back row of the balcony at church.

Helena is survived by her children: Patrick Sean McMahon (Renae), Iron River, MI, and Bridget Colleen McMahon-DeMott (Dan), Portage; grandsons: Michael J. Gruber, Eagle, CO and Aaron P. Gruber, Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Charles “Buck” Manley, sister, Betty Jo Robinson, other relatives, and friends.

We would like to give a special thank you to all the dedicated staff, present and past, at Mother Mary-Tivoli; especially Dr. Brenda Blohm, Karolyn Graser, all the resident assistants, and pastoral ministry providers. You are all angels and your care provided mom with dignity and quality of life these past three years.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Portage, WI, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church Renovation Project.

Kratz Funeral Home of Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.