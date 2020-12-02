Heller, Brigitte E.

HORICON - Brigitte E. Heller, age 80, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.

Brigitte was born the daughter of Fred and Marie (Naguschewski) Koszewa on Oct. 11, 1940, in Ortelsburg, Ostpreussen, Germany. She was united in marriage to Marvin E. Heller on July 27, 1963, in Milwaukee. Brigitte began her career as a beautician at Gimbels department store in Milwaukee, and then worked for over 40 years at Clearview in Juneau. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon, a member of the fellowship committee, and was formerly active with the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile club. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, boating, gardening, cooking and collecting recipes, and spending time with family.

Brigitte is survived by her daughter, Carrie (Guy) Zabel of Horicon; grandson, Steven (Ryan Crose) Heller; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Soren Crose-Heller. She is further survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, other relatives, and friends, including her close friends who helped in her later years, Audrey and Deacon Hargraves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and her brother, Lothar Koszewa. A nephew and other family and close friends also preceded her.

Due to the pandemic, no formal services will be held.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.