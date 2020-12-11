Hellman, Barbara

Barbara was born on April 1, 1931, in Lake Charles, La., a daughter of Theodore and Adeline (Amerland) Wegener. On Aug. 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Victor Hellman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Charles, La. Victor was a pastor at Benediction Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wis., for 22 years where they resided. Faith was a big part of Barbara's life; she was a good Christian woman. She was a part of the Lutheran Woman's Mission League, the ladies aid, quilting with the church, and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Barbara also helped coordinate church functions with the ladies of the church. She enjoyed camping in the Black Hills, traveling with her family, fishing and cooking.