Helmbrecht, Thomas E. "Jess"

BEAVER DAM—Thomas E. “Jess” Helmbrecht, 67, of Beaver Dam gently slipped away to a new life on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after 12 days of hospitalization.
Thomas was born the son of Dr. David and Lois (Grabow) Helmbrecht on Sept. 8, 1953 in Beaver Dam. He was a 1972 graduate of Mayville High School where he enjoyed competing in cross county, wrestling, track and being one of the “fellas”. Tom was employed by Mayville Die & Tool for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. Tom loved his dogs and always had a collie by his side. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, presently owning three Harleys and taking road trips all over the country, especially to Sturgis. He also enjoyed boating and life on Beaver Dam Lake.
Tom is survived by his two faithful companions, Augie and Bowser; his siblings, Glen (Deb) Hembrecht of Mayville, Christine (Mike) McDonald of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Mark Helmbrecht of Lomira; his nephews, Eric Surita, Brett (Tracy) Helmbrecht and Joe (Janine) Schanen; and nieces, Renee Surita, Laurie (Derek) Rivera, Shelby (special friend Michael) Helmbrecht and Anne (special friend Ryan) Helmbrecht. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, many cousins, great nephews and nieces, many good old friends and kindly neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 3:30 p.m.—5:30 p.m. A memorial service is planned to begin at 5:30 p.m. with Father Tom Biersack, officiating.
A thank you to all the professional staff at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison for your expert, kind and compassionate care of Tom. Special thanks to the Matt White Family for your immediate and transitional care of Augie and Bowser. Thanks also to Scott and Brenda Schauer and to the Whites for all your helpful favors during this trying time.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society in honor of Tom.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
