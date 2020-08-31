Helmer, Mabel E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM/CAMBRIA - Mabel E. Helmer, 92, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Cambria, was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Beaver Dam Bedrock Health Care Center.

A visitation for Mabel will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A private family funeral service will take place with the Rev. Paul Stratmann officiating. Interment will take place at Cambria Cemetery in Cambria, Wis. The Helmer family asks all guests to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Mabel was born the daughter of Earl and Ella (Ruenger) Oliver on Feb. 3, 1928. She was united in marriage with Orrie A. Helmer on Sept. 9, 1945 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Before marriage Mabel was a telephone operator, then with her husband farmed in Cambria and raised her family and later was employed in the kitchen at the Beaver Dam Hospital.

Mabel was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She loved to knit and crochet and make crafts for her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards. Mabel was well known for her purple cow collection, she made the news in the Milwaukee Journal and had people mailing her purple cows from all over the state. Most of all Mabel loved spending time with her family.