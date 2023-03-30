Oct. 29, 1941—March 26, 2023

REESEVILLE—Helmut A. Baltruweit, 81, of Reeseville, WI passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home.

Helmut was born on October 29, 1941 the son of Emil and Anna Eva (Endrusheit) Baltruweit in Falkenreut, Germany.

In 1952, the family moved to the United States and lived in West Virginia for a short time, and later moved to Beaver Dam, WI. Helmut often said how fortunate he was to live in the United States of America.

A few years after their move to Beaver Dam, Emil and Anna purchased the family farm in Reeseville, WI. They all lived together on the family farm for many years. Helmut was very proud of the hard work that he and his parents put into the farm to make it a success. He often talked about the tractors, trucks, and other equipment they used on the family farm.

Helmut enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories from the past to whomever came to visit. He was a gentle person and welcomed everyone into his home. He enjoyed farming and he loved his cats. He looked forward to feeding and caring for them every day.

Helmut was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Anna. He is survived by his many friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service for Helmut will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will be at the Lowell Cemetery in Lowell, where Helmut will be laid to rest near his parents with prayers of committal at approximately noon.

Memorial donations in Helmut’s name may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.