Helwig, Veronica K.

COLUMBUS - Veronica K. “Pete” Helwig, 96, of Columbus passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Veronica was born the daughter of Louis and Christina (Freidel) Trapp on Oct. 23, 1923 in the township of Hampden. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Veronica was married to Ernst Helwig on July 13, 1944 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol.

Veronica will be remembered as a great cook, and she enjoyed ceramics and gardening. She was devout in her faith and loved her family dearly.

Veronica is survived by her children: Diane Bleich, David (Ann) Helwig, Pam (Trent) Williams, and Pat; her sister Lucetta Hall; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ernst in 1997; daughter Marianne in infancy; brothers: Willis and Rupert; and sister Florence Frederick.