Hemauer, Blanche M. (Brokopp-Covey)

NEW LISBON - Blanche M. Hemauer, 105, of New Lisbon, Wis., died peacefully at Crest View Nursing Home and went to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Blanche was born in Mauston, Wis., on Aug. 16, 1915, to Mattie and Albert Stengel. Blanche grew up in Mauston her whole life, except for her family's year-long trip to Seattle and back to Mauston when she was 12. She graduated from Mauston High School in the 1930s.

She married her first husband, Francis W. Brokopp, on May 22, 1936, and they had four children. Blanche loved being a wonderful wife to Francis and mother to her children. She loved and enjoyed all her grandchildren while watching them grow up, but when the great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren came along, they were even more enjoyable. She was a charter member of the Bible Baptist Church of Mauston, Wis., and enjoyed her fellowship with her family, friends, and her Savior. She also loved her Bethel Baptist Church family and her fellowship with the First Baptist Church of New Lisbon whenever she was able to attend Sunday Services while she was living at Crest View.