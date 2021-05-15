 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henderson, Barbara Ellen Blake
0 entries

Henderson, Barbara Ellen Blake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARROLLTON, Texas - Barbara Ellen Blake Henderson, 84, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, with her husband, Billy, by her side. She was born to the late C. Emmett Blake and Eleda Candace Severson Blake, March 23, 1937, in La Crosse, Wis.

Barbara graduated from Portage High School.

Barbara and Billy were married on Oct. 17, 1959, and lived in many different places before settling in Carrollton, Texas, in 1971. Barbara is survived by her husband, Billy E. Henderson; and their three daughters, Karen S. Henderson Castleberry, Elizabeth Ann Henderson Alves, and Patricia J. Henderson. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Catarina Alves, Andre Alves, and Noah Castleberry.

Barbara had a beautiful singing voice, performing weekly for many years at her church, and once at a Billy Graham gathering. She loved to sew, play the organ, and popped the most incredible popcorn you have ever tasted. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends...and they loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at this link: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=21842400&amp;pg=personal&amp;fr_id=3930; or Valwood Park Baptist Church at this link: https://valwoodparkchurch.giving4church.com/donate.

Henderson, Barbara Ellen Blake

Barbara Ellen Blake Henderson

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News