Henderson, Barbara Ellen Blake

CARROLLTON, Texas - Barbara Ellen Blake Henderson, 84, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, with her husband, Billy, by her side. She was born to the late C. Emmett Blake and Eleda Candace Severson Blake, March 23, 1937, in La Crosse, Wis.

Barbara graduated from Portage High School.

Barbara and Billy were married on Oct. 17, 1959, and lived in many different places before settling in Carrollton, Texas, in 1971. Barbara is survived by her husband, Billy E. Henderson; and their three daughters, Karen S. Henderson Castleberry, Elizabeth Ann Henderson Alves, and Patricia J. Henderson. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Catarina Alves, Andre Alves, and Noah Castleberry.

Barbara had a beautiful singing voice, performing weekly for many years at her church, and once at a Billy Graham gathering. She loved to sew, play the organ, and popped the most incredible popcorn you have ever tasted. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends...and they loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at this link: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=21842400&pg=personal&fr_id=3930; or Valwood Park Baptist Church at this link: https://valwoodparkchurch.giving4church.com/donate.