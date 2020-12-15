Henderson, Carol A.

PORTAGE - Carol A. Henderson, age 70, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage.

Carol was born on Dec. 4, 1950, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Emily (Papier) Jankowski. She recently celebrated her 70th birthday at Tivoli surrounded by her family. Carol attended St. Mary's school until her eighth grade graduation. She continued onto Portage High School where she graduated in 1969.

In high school, she met the love of her life, Stephen "Steve" Henderson. They married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage on Aug. 22, 1969. Soon after their marriage, she followed Steve to Gelnhausen, Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army Armored Division from fall 1969 to 1972.

Carol enjoyed raising her family at their home on Albert Street in Portage. Beginning in 1995 Carol and Steve built, owned and operated North View Manor Assisted Living in Portage until 2004. In 2006, Carol and Steve moved to the Madison area where they made their new home until the time of Steve's death. Carol enjoyed bowling, going to Ho-Chunk, cruises, crafting, and watching the Food Network channel.