Henderson, Dayton L. "Duke"

PORTAGE – Dayton L. "Duke" Henderson, age 101, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Our House in Portage.

Dayton was born in Fort Winnebago Township, Columbia County, Wis., on Dec. 21, 1919, the son of George and Mildred (Fish) Henderson. He had farmed in the Montello area for many years.

Dayton is survived by two nieces, other relatives and his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Merton, Gordon and Harold "Red" Henderson.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

A very special thank you to Dawn and the entire staff at Our House.

