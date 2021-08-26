Henderson, James C.

Jim was born July 8, 1933, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of Thomas and Catherine Henderson. After high school, Jim served in the Royal Air Force for two years. On Sept. 2, 1960, Jim and Ann were married in Glasgow. His career as a chemical engineer took him and the family from Scotland, Wales, England and to the USA. Jim enjoyed travel and visited many countries in Europe, North America and South America. His love of travel meant that he and the family visited 48 states, often with his bicycle on the back of the car! He taught all his children and grandchildren to ride a bike and enjoyed sharing the trails around Horicon Marsh with them.