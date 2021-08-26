Henderson, James C.

WAUPUN - James C. Henderson, 88, of Waupun, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Jim was born July 8, 1933, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of Thomas and Catherine Henderson. After high school, Jim served in the Royal Air Force for two years. On Sept. 2, 1960, Jim and Ann were married in Glasgow. His career as a chemical engineer took him and the family from Scotland, Wales, England and to the USA. Jim enjoyed travel and visited many countries in Europe, North America and South America. His love of travel meant that he and the family visited 48 states, often with his bicycle on the back of the car! He taught all his children and grandchildren to ride a bike and enjoyed sharing the trails around Horicon Marsh with them.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ann; three children, Stuart (Noreen) Henderson, Bruce (Vlada) Henderson, and Rona (Christopher) Parsons; five grandchildren, Laura (Patrick) Tan, Skye Henderson and her fiancé, Ryan Van Dyke, Alexander Henderson, and Brodie and Severyn Parsons.
Friends and family may call at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a service to follow, with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating. A private family burial will take place at Norwegian Lutheran Church Cemetery near Waupun.
Memorials may be made to Waupun Public Library, one of Jim's favorite local biking destinations.
The family are so thankful for all the care and compassion given to Jim and the family by Waupun Hospital, the Flight for Life crew, TLC North, UW-Madison Hospital, and by Pastor Steve and our friends at Waupun United Methodist Church.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
