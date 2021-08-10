Henderson, Joanne J.

WAUPUN/HORICON - Joanne J. Henderson, 84, a resident of the Christian Homestead of Waupun, and formerly of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Joanne was born the daughter of Edward and Irma (Boeder) Wenger on Jan. 12, 1937, in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Mayville High School. She worked many years as a teacher's aide in Horicon and later managed Horicon area restaurants. Joanne was married to Ron Henderson on May 4, 1957, at St. John's Lutheran Church – Browns Corner.

Joanne was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church – Browns Corner and more recently a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She volunteered for the Red Cross, helping people throughout the community. Joanne was always caring for people, whether it was through the church, school, or her community. Joanne had much joy in her life from time spent with family and friends, as well as helping many people in her community. Her family would like to thank the many people for being part of her life.

Joanne is survived by her sons, Scott (Faye) Henderson of Sheboygan and Chris (Charmaine) Henderson of Fox Lake; two siblings, Bonnie (John) Leyerzaph of Oregon and Edward (Sandy) Wenger of Florence, Wis.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.