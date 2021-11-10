Henderson, Marien L.

LA CROSSE - Marien L. Henderson, 93, of La Crosse and formerly of Beaver Dam and Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her home.

Marien was born on Aug. 30, 1928, the daughter of Peter R. and Julia (Lindblom) Barber, in Duluth, Minn. Marien graduated from Central High School in Duluth, Minn. She also graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. On Sept. 17, 1949, she was married to Stephen E. Henderson in Duluth, Minn.

Marien was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

Marien is survived by her four children and their families: Jule Henderson of Winnipeg, Canada, and her son, Stephen Henderson; Stephen (Amy) Henderson of Madison and their daughter, Jamie; Michael (Barbara) Henderson of Madison and their daughters, Erin and Emma; and Kathryn (Daniel) Moen of La Crosse and their children, Benjamin, Marley, Olivia and Lewis. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Stephen.

Marien's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Memorial donations in Marien's name may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.