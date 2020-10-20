Hendricks, Donna C. (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Donna C. (Mulligan) Hendricks of Columbus–a true matriarch, loving mother and doting grandmother-went to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the age of 84.

Donna was born in Columbus, Wis., to Edwin and Doris (Lang) Mulligan, on Aug. 17, 1936. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1954. She was married to Dale "Lucky" Hendricks on Dec. 7, 1957. She exemplified all things beautiful, genuine and valued in this life.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, a treasured member of the community of Columbus, and was known for her kind heartedness. Donna was a dedicated employee of the Hughes Co. in Columbus for 32 years. While semi-retired, she then worked at the Columbus Antiques Mall for 10 years. She passed her exemplary work ethic down to her five children.