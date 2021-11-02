Hendricks, Melinda "Mindy"

WAUPUN - Melinda "Mindy" Hendricks, 66, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, with her daughter by her side.
Mindy was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Waupun, the daughter of Marvin (Booty) and Phyllis Beske Hendricks. Mindy graduated from Waupun High School in 1973. She attended UW-Platteville and received her degree in criminal justice. She became the first female police officer hired in Waupun. Mindy moved up the ranks and became Deputy Police Chief of Waupun until her retirement, working there for 33 years. She enjoyed working at Last Chapter, waitressing, and Piggly Wiggly in Waupun where she enjoyed working in grocery and then managing Cattails. Mindy enjoyed every minute of being able to talk with everyone she met, providing a listening ear and a positive, caring spirit. Mindy's smile, laugh, and loving heart are truly going to be missed. Mindy was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Mindy was beyond proud of her daughter, Kathryn, and her three grandchildren. When Kathryn married Justin, she was welcomed into the Madigan family and enjoyed many family events.
Mindy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Justin) Madigan of Rosendale; three grandchildren, Eisleigh, Gus, and Duke Madigan; three siblings, Monica (Skip) Baumhardt, Tom (Kathy) Hendricks, and Dan (Barb) Hendricks, all of Waupun; two sisters-in-law, Kay Hendricks and Karen Hendricks; brother-in-law, Barry Netzel; beloved aunt, Phyllis Beske; her dog, Emma; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mindy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bob Hendricks and Gary Hendricks; a sister, Missy Netzel; and an unborn grandchild.
Funeral services for Mindy Hendricks will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH in Waupun, with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Springvale Cemetery in the town of Springvale. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being started in Mindy's name.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
