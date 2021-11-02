Hendricks, Melinda "Mindy"

Mindy was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Waupun, the daughter of Marvin (Booty) and Phyllis Beske Hendricks. Mindy graduated from Waupun High School in 1973. She attended UW-Platteville and received her degree in criminal justice. She became the first female police officer hired in Waupun. Mindy moved up the ranks and became Deputy Police Chief of Waupun until her retirement, working there for 33 years. She enjoyed working at Last Chapter, waitressing, and Piggly Wiggly in Waupun where she enjoyed working in grocery and then managing Cattails. Mindy enjoyed every minute of being able to talk with everyone she met, providing a listening ear and a positive, caring spirit. Mindy's smile, laugh, and loving heart are truly going to be missed. Mindy was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Mindy was beyond proud of her daughter, Kathryn, and her three grandchildren. When Kathryn married Justin, she was welcomed into the Madigan family and enjoyed many family events.